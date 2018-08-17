Shawnee County Football Tour 2018: Topeka West

School is back in session and the pads are popping on practice fields across Kansas, which can only mean one thing – football is back! It’s time to embark on our Shawnee County Football Tour for another year as we get ready to follow the local teams through what should be an exciting 2018 season.

Stop number two brings us by camp for year number two for head coach Ryan Kelly at Topeka West. The Charger alum continues to try and rebuild his program to the heights it reached in his playing days. But football programs, like Rome, are not built in a day, or even a year. The Chargers finished 1-8 last season, the same record from the year prior. Kelly continues to try and build a positive culture and lay a foundation for future success, and he believes his players have bought in to those responsibilities. Now those things have to translate to more on-field success.

THE TEAM: Topeka West Chargers

THE COACH: Ryan Kelly, second season

THE RECORD: 1-8, 1-5 Centennial League

THE PLAYER TO WATCH: Hunter McDaniel, senior QB. The 6’6″ signal caller improved greatly as the season went on, throwing for 12 touchdown passes and showing off a strong arm. If his growth continues, the Chargers will have a chance to score enough to be more competitive.

THE BIGGEST GAME: Week Four at Highland Park. The Scots are the only opponent the Chargers have managed to beat the last two seasons. But winning always builds confidence, and if the Chargers can continue their mastery of Highland Park, it could give them a boost as they approach a treacherous second half of their schedule.

THE SCHEDULE:

8/31 @ HAYDEN

9/7 EMPORIA

9/13 JUNCTION CITY

9/21 @ HIGHLAND PARK

9/28 @ WASHBURN RURAL

10/5 @ SEAMAN

10/12 MANHATTAN

10/19 TOPEKA HIGH

10/26 PLAYOFF GAME

Listen to our conversation with head coach Ryan Kelly:

And check out this video from practice:

