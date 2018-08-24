WIBW News Now!

Shawnee County Football Tour 2018: Washburn Rural

by on August 24, 2018 at 8:36 PM (2 hours ago)

School is back in session and the pads are popping on practice fields across Kansas, which can only mean one thing – football is back! It’s time to embark on our Shawnee County Football Tour for another year as we get ready to follow the local teams through what should be an exciting 2018 season. Previous installments of our Football Tour can be found linked at the end of this post.

Washburn Rural’s program feels like it is on the cusp of a breakthrough. They reached the 6A quarterfinals two seasons ago, and though they dealt with inexperience and injuries last season, finished the campaign strong and nearly beat Garden City in a 7-0 first round playoff loss on the road. This year’s edition of the Junior Blues is experienced and potentially explosive, with returning starter Jordan White and nine defensive starters all set to have strong seasons. They’ll hope to put another winning campaign together to prove that this is a new era of Junior Blues football.

THE TEAM: Washburn Rural Junior Blues

THE COACH: Steve Buhler, sixth season

THE RECORD: 4-5, 2-4 Centennial League

THE PLAYER TO WATCH: Jordan White, senior QB. A two-year starter, White missed time with an injury last season, but when he was on the field he showed the ability to make plays with his arm and his legs. He’s a great leader for his offense.

THE BIGGEST GAME: Week Four vs Manhattan. The Junior Blues get the Indians at home this season, and a win here would be a massive confidence boost for the second half and the playoffs.

THE SCHEDULE:

8/31 @ EMPORIA
9/7  JUNCTION CITY
9/14 @ HAYDEN
9/21  MANHATTAN
9/28  TOPEKA WEST
10/5 @ TOPEKA HIGH
10/11 @ HIGHLAND PARK
10/19  SEAMAN
10/26  PLAYOFF GAME

Listen to our conversation with head coach Steve Buhler:

And check out this video from practice:

Dan Lucero is a member of the WIBW Sports Staff. Follow him on Twitter @danluceroshow or email him at dan.lucero@alphamediausa.com.