Shawnee County Football Tour: Hayden

School is back in session and the pads are popping on practice fields across Kansas, which can only mean one thing – football is back! It’s time to embark on our Shawnee County Football Tour for another year as we get ready to follow the local teams through what should be an exciting 2017 season.

First up on our tour is the Hayden Wildcats. The Wildcats shook off a 1-4 start last season to make a thrilling run to the 4A-II championship game, where they lost to Pratt. Head coach Bill Arnold says the Wildcats are prepared to use that as motivation this season. They’re also hoping to get off to a better start and be more competitive in the Centennial League before hitting district play. Hayden always expects success on the gridiron and this year is no different. We covered all those topics in more in our preseason conversation with the head coach.

Hear our interview with head coach Bill Arnold:

And check out this video highlight from practice: