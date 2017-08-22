Shawnee County Football Tour: Highland Park

School is back in session and the pads are popping on practice fields across Kansas, which can only mean one thing – football is back! It’s time to embark on our Shawnee County Football Tour for another year as we get ready to follow the local teams through what should be an exciting 2017 season.

Our fourth stop is Highland Park to check out the Scots. It’s been a tough stretch for Highland Park football, as they continue to search for their first win under head coach Faron Kraft. But as Kraft enters his third year, he senses a positive change in attitude among his players entering this season. The Scots will have to replace several starters from last season, but have good leadership developing and believe they can be more competitive against the 5A competition in the Centennial League this year.

Listen to our interview with head coach Faron Kraft here:

And check out this video highlight from practice:

