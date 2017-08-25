Shawnee County Football Tour: Rossville

School is back in session and the pads are popping on practice fields across Kansas, which can only mean one thing – football is back! It’s time to embark on our Shawnee County Football Tour for another year as we get ready to follow the local teams through what should be an exciting 2017 season.

Our seventh stop features the county squad who had a championship season in 2016 – the Rossville Bulldawgs. They’ve grown accustomed to that level of success in Rossville, winning three consecutive 3A state championships. Many familiar faces have graduated from last year’s squad that topped Hesston in an overtime thriller to take the crown. But head coach Derick Hammes believes the players he has returning will put up a spirited defense of their title. They’ll be forged in the fires of the typically tough Mid East League and they embrace not just the target on their back, but the opportunity to write their own chapter of Rossville football history.

Listen to our interview with head coach Derick Hammes here:

And check out this video highlight from practice:

Check out the 3X defending 3A champions @RHS_DAWG_FB on today's Shawnee County Football Tour #580Preps pic.twitter.com/SNQfhTyFqf — Dan Lucero (@danluceroshow) August 25, 2017

Day One: Hayden

Day Two: Seaman

Day Three: Shawnee Heights

Day Four: Highland Park

Day Five: Topeka West

Day Six: Topeka High

Day Seven: Rossville