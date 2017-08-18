Shawnee County Football Tour: Seaman

School is back in session and the pads are popping on practice fields across Kansas, which can only mean one thing – football is back! It’s time to embark on our Shawnee County Football Tour for another year as we get ready to follow the local teams through what should be an exciting 2017 season.

Our next tour stop takes us north to Seaman, where the Vikings surged up the Centennial League standings in their first season under Glenn O’Neil. A senior-laded Vikings team won eight games last season, including a pair of playoff games. But with many losses to graduation, including under center, the Vikings are hoping to prove this season that with O’Neil on the sidelines, they won’t be rebuilding – just reloading. Their goal is to be right back in the Centennial League title race this year.

Listen to our interview with head coach Glenn O’Neil here:

And check out this footage from practice:

