Shawnee County Football Tour: Shawnee Heights

by on August 21, 2017 at 12:47 PM (1 hour ago)

School is back in session and the pads are popping on practice fields across Kansas, which can only mean one thing – football is back! It’s time to embark on our Shawnee County Football Tour for another year as we get ready to follow the local teams through what should be an exciting 2017 season.

The third tour stop has us out east of town, previewing the Shawnee Heights Thunderbirds. They may have finished 3-6 last season, but Jason Swift’s Thunderbirds were much more competitive than that final record suggests. Now, in their final year in the Centennial League before joining the United Kansas League for 2018, the T-Birds hope to leave their mark. An athletic bunch of players and a strong linebacking corps has Swift optimistic that they can do just that. Finishing games better will be key as they try to improve their record this season.

Listen to our interview with head coach Jason Swift here:

And check out this video highlight from practice:

Day One: Hayden
Day Two: Seaman
Day Three: Shawnee Heights

