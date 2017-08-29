Shawnee County Football Tour: Silver Lake

School is back in session and the pads are popping on practice fields across Kansas, which can only mean one thing – football is back! It’s time to embark on our Shawnee County Football Tour for another year as we get ready to follow the local teams through what should be an exciting 2017 season.

Our last stop takes us to Silver Lake and Hall of Fame head coach CJ Hamilton. The Eagles soared through a successful regular season, including a win in the War on 24 over Rossville. But their season came to a halt in the second round of the Class 3A playoffs with a loss to Nemaha Central. The sights are always set high for Eagle football, and this year those hopes will be staked on a talented returning group of linebackers, defensive backs, and offensive skill players. Silver Lake must replace a very skilled starting quarterback but if they are able to find offensive stability, they’ll be a threat in Class 3A once again.

Listen to our conversation with head coach CJ Hamilton here:

