Shawnee County Football Tour: Topeka High

School is back in session and the pads are popping on practice fields across Kansas, which can only mean one thing – football is back! It’s time to embark on our Shawnee County Football Tour for another year as we get ready to follow the local teams through what should be an exciting 2017 season.

Stop number six on our tour takes us to check in with the Men of Troy – coach Walt Alexander’s Topeka High Trojans. A 5-4 campaign for the Trojans last year felt disappointing given injuries to key players that kept them from reaching their fullest potential. But the Trojans are back with a vengeance this year, featuring a great deal of depth and athleticism, along with arguably the state’s best running back, sophomore Ky Thomas. Topeka High expects to contend for a Centennial League crown each season, and they have the horses to make that a reality this year. They can be an explosive team to watch on offense, and if their defense can plug holes left by graduation, the Trojans can play with anybody in class 6A.

Listen to our interview with head coach Walt Alexander here:

And check out this video highlight from the team’s scrimmage:

Day One: Hayden

Day Two: Seaman

Day Three: Shawnee Heights

Day Four: Highland Park

Day Five: Topeka West

Day Six: Topeka High