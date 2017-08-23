WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


78°F
Clear
Feels Like 78°
Winds ESE 6 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear80°
57°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear83°
61°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy83°
62°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear85°
63°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Chance of a Thunderstorm84°
63°

Shawnee County Football Tour: Topeka West

by on August 23, 2017 at 11:27 AM (3 hours ago)

School is back in session and the pads are popping on practice fields across Kansas, which can only mean one thing – football is back! It’s time to embark on our Shawnee County Football Tour for another year as we get ready to follow the local teams through what should be an exciting 2017 season.

Stop number five on our tour of preseason football camps takes us to the newest head coach in the county, Ryan Kelly, and his Topeka West Chargers. It’s been a rough road for Charger football over the last few years, but Kelly, a Topeka West alum, played for successful Charger teams and is motivated to get the program back rolling. The Chargers are trying to lay a foundation this season based on increased energy and optimism, and some of that is already beginning to take hold as they prepare for this coming season.

Listen to our interview with head coach Ryan Kelly here:

And check out this video highlight from practice:

Day One: Hayden
Day Two: Seaman
Day Three: Shawnee Heights
Day Four: Highland Park
Day Five: Topeka West

 

Dan Lucero is a member of the WIBW Sports Staff. Follow him on Twitter @danluceroshow or email him at dan.lucero@alphamediausa.com.