Shawnee County Football Tour: Topeka West

School is back in session and the pads are popping on practice fields across Kansas, which can only mean one thing – football is back! It’s time to embark on our Shawnee County Football Tour for another year as we get ready to follow the local teams through what should be an exciting 2017 season.

Stop number five on our tour of preseason football camps takes us to the newest head coach in the county, Ryan Kelly, and his Topeka West Chargers. It’s been a rough road for Charger football over the last few years, but Kelly, a Topeka West alum, played for successful Charger teams and is motivated to get the program back rolling. The Chargers are trying to lay a foundation this season based on increased energy and optimism, and some of that is already beginning to take hold as they prepare for this coming season.

Listen to our interview with head coach Ryan Kelly here:

And check out this video highlight from practice:

Day One: Hayden

Day Two: Seaman

Day Three: Shawnee Heights

Day Four: Highland Park

Day Five: Topeka West