Shawnee County Football Tour: Washburn Rural

School is back in session and the pads are popping on practice fields across Kansas, which can only mean one thing – football is back! It’s time to embark on our Shawnee County Football Tour for another year as we get ready to follow the local teams through what should be an exciting 2017 season.

Our penultimate stop on our tour for this year sends us to Washburn Rural. The Junior Blues had a breakout 2016 campaign, winning a pair of playoff games, including a stunning win over Manhattan that was over two decades in the making. Steve Buhler’s program has some forward momentum going into 2017, but they’ve got a lot of playmakers on both sides of the ball to replace. Still, there are some strong foundational pieces with the skill and leadership the Junior Blues will be able to count on this coming season as they aim to prove 2016 wasn’t a culmination, but rather a beginning of more great things to come.

Listen to our interview with head coach Steve Buhler here:

And check out this video highlight from the team’s scrimmage:

