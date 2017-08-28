WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


81°F
Scattered Clouds
Feels Like 82°
Winds North 8 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Clear81°
57°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Clear81°
58°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear83°
59°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear85°
61°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear84°
62°

Shawnee County Football Tour: Washburn Rural

by on August 28, 2017 at 11:23 AM (3 hours ago)

School is back in session and the pads are popping on practice fields across Kansas, which can only mean one thing – football is back! It’s time to embark on our Shawnee County Football Tour for another year as we get ready to follow the local teams through what should be an exciting 2017 season.

Our penultimate stop on our tour for this year sends us to Washburn Rural. The Junior Blues had a breakout 2016 campaign, winning a pair of playoff games, including a stunning win over Manhattan that was over two decades in the making. Steve Buhler’s program has some forward momentum going into 2017, but they’ve got a lot of playmakers on both sides of the ball to replace. Still, there are some strong foundational pieces with the skill and leadership the Junior Blues will be able to count on this coming season as they aim to prove 2016 wasn’t a culmination, but rather a beginning of more great things to come.

Listen to our interview with head coach Steve Buhler here:

And check out this video highlight from the team’s scrimmage:

Day One: Hayden
Day Two: Seaman
Day Three: Shawnee Heights
Day Four: Highland Park
Day Five: Topeka West
Day Six: Topeka High
Day Seven: Rossville
Day Eight: Washburn Rural

Dan Lucero is a member of the WIBW Sports Staff. Follow him on Twitter @danluceroshow or email him at dan.lucero@alphamediausa.com.