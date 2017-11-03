Shawnee County Health Department hosting free flu clinic this weekend

The Shawnee County Health Department (SCHD) will be partnering with Tanglewood Health and Rehabilitation to host a free flu clinic on Saturday, November 4th.

“This will really be focusing on uninsured adults, so individuals 19 years of age or older who do not have insurance,” said Craig Barnes, Interim PIO for the SCHD.

According to a news release by the SCHD, the flu contributes to approximately 39 thousand deaths in the United States every year. The flu shot will cause antibodies to develop in the body after vaccination. This year’s vaccination protects against four strains of the seasonal flu.

“It’s planned to impact those flu viruses that were identified by the CDC that should be the most prevalent for this year’s flu season,” said Barnes.

Barnes also shared some steps to help minimize the spread of germs.

”Make sure that you wash your hands thoroughly. Make sure that you cover your cough, and if you can, use your elbow or your hand,” said Barnes. “If people are sick and feel sick, they should really try to stay at home. That’ll help minimize the spread of germs.”

The free flu clinic will last from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Tanglewood Health and Rehabilitation offices, 5015 SW 28th St. For more information about getting a flu vaccine from the SCHD, call 785-251-5700.