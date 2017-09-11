Shawnee County Health Department to start giving out flu vaccine shots

The Shawnee County Health Department (SCHD) just received a shipment of flu vaccines and will start giving out flu shots to anyone six months and older starting on Monday, September 11th.

“This year’s vaccine protects against four strains of the season flu and will be costing $30 per shot,” said Craig Barnes, Interim PIO for the SCHD.

No appointment is necessary to receive a flu shot and the SCHD says many insurance plans are accepted.

“We encourage everybody to get a flu shot,” said Barnes. “What that will do is actually cause antibodies to develop in the body after vaccination.”

The antibodies help provide protection from the flu virus. Approximately 39,000 deaths are reported each year in the United States due to the flu virus.

SCHD also encourages people to reduce the chance of spreading germs by washing your hands, covering your cough and staying home if you are sick.

Barnes says the SCHD will be offering shots until they run out of vaccines. Anyone can visit the immunization clinic at 2115 SW 10th Avenue to receive their shots.

Immunization Clinic Hours:

Monday, Thursday, Friday

8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Tuesday

10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Wednesday

8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

2 p.m. – 4 p.m.