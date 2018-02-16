Shawnee County Health Department still giving flu shots

Due to the continued flu activity in our community the Shawnee County Health Department (SCHD) is still offering FREE flu vaccine to anyone six months and older while supplies last.

This year’s vaccination protects against 4 strains of seasonal flu. According to the CDC, when H3 viruses are predominant, in this case H3N2, we tend to have a worse flu season with more hospitalizations and more deaths. While surveillance systems show that the flu season may be peaking now, we know from past experience that it will take many more weeks for flu activity to truly slow down. The CDC continues to recommend that individuals still get the flu vaccine; they are the best way to prevent getting sick from the flu and it is not too late to get one.

Anyone can visit our immunization clinic at 2115 SW 10th Ave during regular clinic hours (see below) to receive their flu shot, no appointment is needed. For more information about getting a flu shot from SCHD call 251-5605.

Immunization Clinic Hours:

Monday, Thursday, Friday

8:00 am – 11:00 am

1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Tuesday

10:00 am – 1:00 pm

3:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Wednesday

8:00 am – 11:00 am

2:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Additionally SCHD encourages residents to take the following steps to help minimize the spread of germs:

• Wash your hands

• Cover your cough

• Stay home if you are sick

The Shawnee County Health Department is dedicated to protecting health in the community by providing prevention, education, and health care services.