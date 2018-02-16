WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


37°F
Clear
Feels Like 37°
Winds North 0 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Mostly Cloudy37°
27°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy56°
32°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy62°
55°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Chance of a Thunderstorm64°
27°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy36°
15°

Shawnee County Health Department still giving flu shots

by on February 16, 2018 at 12:03 PM (5 hours ago)

Due to the continued flu activity in our community the Shawnee County Health Department (SCHD) is still offering FREE flu vaccine to anyone six months and older while supplies last.

This year’s vaccination protects against 4 strains of seasonal flu. According to the CDC, when H3 viruses are predominant, in this case H3N2, we tend to have a worse flu season with more hospitalizations and more deaths. While surveillance systems show that the flu season may be peaking now, we know from past experience that it will take many more weeks for flu activity to truly slow down. The CDC continues to recommend that individuals still get the flu vaccine; they are the best way to prevent getting sick from the flu and it is not too late to get one.

Anyone can visit our immunization clinic at 2115 SW 10th Ave during regular clinic hours (see below) to receive their flu shot, no appointment is needed. For more information about getting a flu shot from SCHD call 251-5605.

Immunization Clinic Hours:
Monday, Thursday, Friday
8:00 am – 11:00 am
1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Tuesday
10:00 am – 1:00 pm
3:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Wednesday
8:00 am – 11:00 am
2:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Additionally SCHD encourages residents to take the following steps to help minimize the spread of germs:

• Wash your hands
• Cover your cough
• Stay home if you are sick

The Shawnee County Health Department is dedicated to protecting health in the community by providing prevention, education, and health care services.