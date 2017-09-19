Shawnee County Health Department to test out new surveying tool

The Shawnee County Health Department (SCHD) will be testing out a new surveying tool called CASPER, which stands for Community Assessment for Public Health Emergency Response.

“We are going door to door and doing surveys this week to evaluate this tool and see if it is a useful tool for us as public health entities to do more community based research and surveys,” said Craig Barnes, Interim PIO for the SCHD.

The health department will be surveying around 210 households and randomly selecting from 30 census blocks. Survey teams will consist of two people and the surveys will take around 15 minutes to complete.

“This is getting information from participants as to what they see as public health issues here in our community,” said Barnes. “We can then address those needs and devise plans to combat what those issues might be.”

CASPERS results are anonymous. Official surveying times are 3 – 8 p.m. on September 19, 20, 26 and 27. It is possible that additional surveying will be done in between these dates to ensure completion of all surveys and a large enough sample size collected.