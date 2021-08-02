      Weather Alert

Shawnee County Health Dept Holding Vaccination Clinics

Aug 2, 2021 @ 9:24am

The Shawnee County Health Department is encouraging parents to get their children’s vaccines for mumps, measles, polio, chickenpox, and other diseases up to date prior to school starting.

Beginning Monday August 2, the Immunization Department, located at 2115 SW 10th Ave, will modify its normal operating hours to be open for walk-in Back to School immunizations during the following hours:

  • Week of August 2 – August 6, 2021:

o   Mon.-Fri.: 8:00-11:00am and 1:00-4:00pm

  • Saturday August 7, 2021:

o   10:00-2:00pm

  • Week of August 9 – August 13, 2021:

o   Mon-Fri.: 8:00-11:00am and 1:00-4:00pm

Children must be accompanied by a parent/guardian and everyone entering the building over the age of 2 must wear a mask.

Masks will be available at the building entrance.

Please bring only those needed to receive vaccinations in order to help limit the number of individuals in the facility at a time.

If an individual is in need of their vaccination records they may call SCHD – Medical Records at 785.251.5621.

