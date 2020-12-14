Shawnee County Health Director Resigns
Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino
Shawnee County’s Health Officer, Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino, resigned his position at this morning’s Shawnee County County Commission meeting, effective immediately.
The Shawnee County Health Department (SCHD) is currently assessing the impact of Dr. Pezzino’s resignation on current SCHD operations.
All current isolation and quarantine orders that have been issued prior to 12/14/2020 are still in effect until the date of release that is listed on the order.
The SCHD will be temporarily suspending appointments today 12/14/2020 and tomorrow 12/15/2020 for its Immunization and Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Clinic; individuals currently scheduled for appointments will be called to reschedule for a later date.
The SCHD and the Shawnee County Public Health Technical Advisory Board is diligently continuing their search for a replacement Health Officer at this time.