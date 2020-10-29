Shawnee County Health Officer Not Renewing Contract
Press Release
Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino, Shawnee County Health Officer, has announced that he does not intend to renew his contract when it expires at the end of December 2020.
“I made this difficult decision purely because of personal reasons”, said Dr. Pezzino. “It was an honor to be part of an incredible group of leaders who have guided Shawnee County through what has been arguably the most difficult public health challenge in modern history.”
Dr. Pezzino has worked in public health in several countries for almost 30 years. He obtained his medical degree magna cum laude at the University of Bologna, Italy, and his Master’s degree in Public Health at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. He served as the State Epidemiologist for 10 years at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and has been the Health Officer in Shawnee County since 2007.
“We have been very fortunate to have someone of Dr. Pezzino’s caliber as our Health Officer in Shawnee County. Over the last 13 years he has had an active role in helping to improve the health of our community in addition to guiding disease outbreaks and providing orders for our vaccination and STD clinics”, said SCHD Director Linda Ochs. “His leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and willingness to “go the extra mile” to protect the citizens of Shawnee County are greatly appreciated.”
The search for a new Health Officer will take place in the next few weeks.