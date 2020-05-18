Shawnee County Issues Local Reopening Plan

      Breaking News
May 18, 2020 @ 5:26am

The document, A Guide to Re-opening Shawnee County, Kansas Under Ad Astra 1.5 has been developed by the Shawnee County COVID-19 Response Team.

The document provides guidance, local restrictions, and clarifications of the Governor’s Ad Astra: A Plan to Reopen Kansas document that was updated to contain Phase 1.5 on May 14, 2020.

Phase 1.5 of the state’s plan starts at 12:01 am Monday morning (May 18, 2020) as does the A Guide to Re-opening Shawnee County Kansas.

The State’s plan notes that local governmental units can issue additional rules.

The entire document can be found here.

