Shawnee County Issues Local Reopening Plan
The document, A Guide to Re-opening Shawnee County, Kansas Under Ad Astra 1.5 has been developed by the Shawnee County COVID-19 Response Team.
The document provides guidance, local restrictions, and clarifications of the Governor’s Ad Astra: A Plan to Reopen Kansas document that was updated to contain Phase 1.5 on May 14, 2020.
Phase 1.5 of the state’s plan starts at 12:01 am Monday morning (May 18, 2020) as does the A Guide to Re-opening Shawnee County Kansas.
The State’s plan notes that local governmental units can issue additional rules.
The entire document can be found here.