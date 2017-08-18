Shawnee County Jail inmates walks away from work crew

Authorities are looking for a Shawnee County Jail inmate who walked away from a work crew Thursday night.

Maj. Tim Phelps says 36-year-old Kelly Donovan Lewis was cleaning the perimeter of the jail, located at 501 SE 8th Ave.

Lewis was told around 8:45 p.m. to put away his work tools and report to his housing unit. When he did not return by 9 p.m., corrections officers searched the perimeter and discovered he had left the grounds.

Police were immediately notified of the walk-off and are currently searching for Lewis.

Lewis is five-feet, six-inches tall, weighs 160 pounds with white hair and hazel eyes. Booking records list a home address for Lewis in central Topeka.

Phelps says authorities have no reason to think Lewis is a threat to the public.

Lewis was booked on July 11 for a misdemeanor probation violation. He was sentenced to six months in the Shawnee County Jail and scheduled to be released on January 22.

After the screening and approval process, Lewis began serving as the facility’s perimeter clean-up trusty worker on August 3.