Shawnee County man walks away from work crew Wednesday

A Shawnee County man assigned to a work crew that started Wednesday took off from it and authorities are still looking for him.

Twenty-seven-year-old Brian Worrell and other inmates were working on a code compliance crew near 20th and Clay around 11 a.m. when the crew supervisor began taking photos and Worrell took off.

Worrell is 5’11” with brown hair and brown eyes and weighs around 140 pounds.

The Sheriff’s Office doesn’t believe he’s a threat to the community. He’d been booked on misdemeanor theft and criminal damage to property counts, as well as a municipal court warrant.

If you know where he is, call police or the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.