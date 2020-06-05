Shawnee County Moves to Phase 3 of Reopening on Monday
Beginning Monday June 8 at 12:01 a.m., Shawnee County Health Order Phase 3 with local restrictions will take effect.
The next phase will be developed, but release is not expected before June 22.
Everything that was open in Phase 2 will remain open, but Phase 3 adds a few items.
The number for mass gatherings has increased to 45 persons.
Buffets, salad bars, soft drink machines, and the like are now allowed.
Bars and Night Clubs can reopen, subject to the following limitations: No more than 50% capacity; Subject to mass gathering and social distance; Workers in contact with the public must wear masks.
If service at the counter is provided, there must be at least 6 feet of distance between adjacent chairs or bar stools. Ordering food and paying for it at a counter or register space is still allowed. The social distancing rules and guide to restaurants must be followed (six feet separation, sanitation standards, and gathering size).
The complete list of guidelines can be found here.