Shawnee County Names Health Department Director
Image: Shawnee County
Press Release
The Shawnee County Board of Commissioners announced the new Shawnee County Health Department (SCHD) Director, Teresa Fisher, RN, BSN.
Teresa has been serving as the Interim Health Department Director since December of 2020.
Teresa began her career with the Shawnee County Health Department in 2005 as a staff nurse doing newborn home visits and working in the Women, Infant, and Children (WIC) clinic.
She served as the Maternal Child Health Outreach Team Leader from April 2008 to September 2016 and has currently served as the Family Health Division Manager since September 2016.
Prior to her time at SCHD, she worked at St. Francis Health Center in their nursing float pool on a number of different units.
Teresa is a 2001 Cum Laude graduate of Kansas State University with a Bachelor of Science in Life Sciences and a 2003 Summa Cum Laude graduate of Washburn University with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
“I am honored to be chosen to serve as the next Director for the Shawnee County Health Department. I will be leading an amazing group of staff members who are committed to Public Health. I am excited about the new opportunities that exist in our community to engage partners with the goal of creating a healthier community for everyone,” said Teresa Fisher. “I want to build on the strong foundation that has already been set by my predecessors and the work of the Health Department. The landscape of Public Health has been forever changed by COVID-19. I am ready for the challenges that lie ahead of us and ensuring that the impacts of Public Health remain at the forefront of the decision making processes in our community.”
Teresa has served in numerous leadership capacities in the Shawnee County community and for the SCHD in her 16 years with the county including the following:
- Administrator of the Nurse Family Partnership Program
- Chair of the Healthy Babies Workgroup for Heartland Healthy Neighborhoods
- Grant writer for the Fetal Infant Mortality Review Program
- Preceptor for Nursing Students for Shawnee County Health Department
- Member of the Baker University School of Nursing Community Leader Advisory Committee
- Member of the Ronald McDonald Clinical Coordination Committee
- Advisory Board – GraceMed Pregnancy Maintenance Initiative
- Advisory Group – Kansas Department of Health and Environment DAISEY
- Safe Sleep Instructor for the KIDS Network of KS
“I am pleased to announce Teresa Fisher as the Shawnee County Health Department Director.” Stated Commissioner Kevin Cook. “Teresa’s work at the Health Department demonstrates her abilities as the next Director of the Shawnee County Health Department. We are very excited to see changes and energy that she will bring to this department.”