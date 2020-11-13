Shawnee County Parks & Rec Announces New COVID-19 Policies
Press release
Shawnee County Parks + Recreation has announced closures, cancellations and restrictions for recreational facilities, activities and sports programs based on the order of the Shawnee County Health Officer and running from Nov. 13 through Dec. 14.
The present limit on mass gathering is 10 people. Recreation programs and sports activities with 10 or fewer participants will continue. Activities with 10 or more participants will be canceled.
SCP+R staff will contact participants.
Sports practices and gymnasium rentals are canceled.
Rental facilities are open but are subject to restrictions of 50 percent capacity.
Mass events such as weddings are limited to 100 people and groups of 10 must be separated by 10 feet.
Community Centers will remain open but with restricted capacity to allow patrons to use computer labs.
There will be no open gym hours or open recreation.
Outdoor facilities remain open but are subject to social distancing.