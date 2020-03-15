Shawnee County Parks + Recreation closes indoor facilities, cancels/postpones classes
As a precautionary measure to help ensure the safety of our patrons, volunteers and staff, Shawnee County Parks + Recreation will be closing its indoor facilities beginning Monday, March 16 through Sunday, March 29. This includes all community centers, shelter houses, and buildings at Old Prairie Town.
In addition, all indoor programs will be canceled or postponed. SCP+R is working on plans to refund and/or pro-rate any classes with dates scheduled during these closures. We ask for patience as we coordinate this process.
Lake Shawnee, Cypress Ridge, and Forbes golf courses, all outdoor athletic facilities, parks, trails, and gardens will remain open until further notice. Large tournaments or events will be evaluated on a case by case basis.
These decisions were made after conferring with the Shawnee County Health officer.
The Parks and Recreation Administration Office, located at 3137 SE 29th Street, will also remain open.
For questions regarding refunds or credits, please call 785-251-6800 Mon.-Fri. from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For up-to-date information on programs and/or facility closures please visit parks.snco.us.
For updates and additional information on COVID-19 visit http://www.snco.us/hd/