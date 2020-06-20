Shawnee County Parks + Recreation pools and aquatic centers open June 22
Shawnee County Parks + Recreation pools and aquatic centers will open June 22. Aquatics information including a list of facilities, admission prices, swim
lessons and rentals may be found online at parks.snco.us. SCP+R has three major aquatic centers and four community pools.
As Shawnee County remains in Phase 3 of the Plan to Re-Open Shawnee County Kansas, aquatic facilities will open at 50 percent capacity of patrons. All aquatic
facilities will have a “safety break” every hour on the hour so staff can disinfect commonly touched areas such as railings, slides, and diving boards. The restrooms
will be cleaned every half hour. Patrons may ask staff to disinfect lounge chairs before patrons use them. Aquatic centers and pools w cleaned every morning and evening as well.
Below is a list of fees for Youth & Adult admissions…
Blaisdell Family Aquatic Center $6 $7
Garfield Pool $2 $2
Hillcrest Pool $2 $2
Midwest Health Aquatic Center $7 $8
Oakland Pool $2 $2
Shawnee North Family Aquatic Center $6 $7
Rossville Community Pool (closed temporarily for repairs) $2 $3
Pool punch passes are available which are a less expensive alternative to paying full admission at the gate:
Blaisdell + Shawnee North Family Aquatic Centers Youth Adult
10-Punch $54 $63
20-Punch $108 $126
50-Punch $270 $315
Midwest Family Aquatic Center Youth Adult
10-Punch $63 $72
20-Punch $126 $144
50-Punch $315 $360
Garfield, Oakland, Hillcrest and Rossville Pools Youth/Adult
10-Punch $20
20-Punch $30
Repairs are being made to Rossville Community Pool which is expected to open soon.