Shawnee County no longer Under Phase III Accident Reporting

Phase III accident reporting in the county concluded at 7:45 a.m. Tuesday. The original story is below.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office has implemented phase III accident reporting as of 8:36 p.m. January 22, 2018. During Phase III reporting, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office will respond and investigate only those accidents listed below:

Injury, possible injury or death to any person

Possible impairment of a driver due to drugs or alcohol

Incidents of hit and run

Incidents where there is a disturbance between the parties involved

Any hazardous material situation.

When the accident results in major traffic congestion.

And when there is damage to a vehicle to the extent that towing is required.

All other accidents will be referred to the front desk during standard business hours (785-251-2200) or at the earliest convenience of the involved parties.

During inclement weather, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office strongly discourages any non-essential travel. Please do not attempt to drive if you do not absolutely have to. If driving is absolutely necessary, ensure yourself safer travels by following these driving tips:

Slow down! For wet, snowy, icy conditions.

Avoid quick braking or acceleration.

Find out about driving conditions before you go.

Every time – buckle up!

Turn signals, brake lights and windows need to be clear of snow.

You should never use cruise control in winter weather conditions.

The City of Topeka implemented Phase III reporting earlier on Monday.