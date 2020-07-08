      Breaking News
Shawnee County revises its Emergency Order of Local Health Officer – Restaurants, Bars, and Night Club Restrictions

Jul 8, 2020 @ 4:40pm

For Immediate Release

July 8, 2020

The following guidance is included in the Emergency Order of Local Health Officer – Restaurants, Bars, and Night Club Restrictions dated July 7, 2020.

“Facilities that provide late night and/or 24-hour service must close indoor and outdoor dining areas outside of the allowed opening hours, but can still operate service via drive-through, in-car delivery, and carry out.  While other customers may use this service, the exception is specifically intended to service workers who work evening and overnight hours to include over the road truck drivers, factory workers, medical workers, and other essential functions”.

For any questions please contact: Incident Commander Dustin.nichols@snco.us

The county’s official orders begin at 12:01 a.m. Thursday.

