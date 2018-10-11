Shawnee County Sheriff asking for help in preventing car burglaries

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office has seen a rise in burglaries over the past couple of months.

A majority of these burglaries are occurring overnight to unlocked vehicles. Thieves are taking garage door openers and gaining access into the garages. In some cases, burglars are then entering the residences.

Another disturbing trend is the number of guns that are being taken from vehicles. The majority of these guns are being stolen from unlocked vehicles. Stolen guns are of critical concern, causing safety concerns for citizens and law enforcement.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in preventing these crimes by removing valuables from vehicles, locking vehicles, and removing garage door openers from vehicles. We remind citizens to be safe witnesses, but report suspicious activity in a timely manner.

Citizens with video of suspects are asked to contact Detective Kasl at 785-251-2248.