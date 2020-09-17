UPDATE: Missing Person

Image: Shawnee Co Sheriff's Office
Mr. Crocker was located safe in Lyon County and has been reunited with family.
We appreciate the assistance from the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
Press Release
On September 16th, 2020, at 1657 hours the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a call regarding a missing adult from the 5500 block of SW Auburn Rd.
Claude R. Crocker, 83, left his home in his truck around 1000 hours in the morning.
He was last seen at Max’s gas station in Auburn, KS (841 N Washington St.) around 1200 hours and left in an unknown direction.
No one has seen or heard from him since that time.
Mr. Crocker is a white male, approximately six feet tall, weighs 210 lbs, and has gray hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing a brown t-shirt with an arrow design, blue jeans, and a blue “Ford Racing” baseball cap.
Mr. Crocker may have become lost while driving and we would like to locate him to check his welfare.
Mr. Crocker’s vehicle is a white 1996 Ford F150, bearing KS license plate 846CKA, that has a white camper shell on the bed.
If Mr. Crocker or his vehicle are located, please contact the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office at 785-251-2200.