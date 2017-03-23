WIBW News Now!

Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputy injured in rollover crash

by on March 23, 2017 at 1:09 PM (2 hours ago)

A Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputy was injured Wednesday after crashing his patrol car on a county road northwest of Topeka.

Major J. Simecka says the single-vehicle crash happened just before 5 p.m. in the 2500 block of NW Landon Road.

Deputy Derek Bledsoe was driving north on Landon Road when he lost control of his vehicle for “unknown reasons” and struck a utility pole, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Bledsoe’s vehicle rolled and landed upside down, leaving the deputy trapped in the car.

He was taken from the scene to an area hospital and is said to be recovering from minor injuries.

Bledsoe has been with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office since August 2015.

The crash is under investigation.

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle