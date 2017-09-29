Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office discover body of missing woman

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office located the body of 60-year-old Nadezhda Pavlovna Gorchakova on Friday morning near her residence at 69th and Stubbs Road in rural Shawnee County.

Relatives of Gorchakova had not seen or heard from her since around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The Sheriff’s Office reported that there were no signs of foul play involved.

A full investigation is underway to determine the circumstances of her death. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office at 785-251-2200 and to speak with Detective Kasl.