WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


77°F
Clear
Feels Like 77°
Winds Variable 7 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear79°
54°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy77°
57°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy79°
64°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy86°
68°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Chance of a Thunderstorm85°
60°

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office discover body of missing woman

by on September 29, 2017 at 4:20 PM (1 hour ago)

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office located the body of 60-year-old Nadezhda Pavlovna Gorchakova on Friday morning near her residence at 69th and Stubbs Road in rural Shawnee County.

Relatives of Gorchakova had not seen or heard from her since around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The Sheriff’s Office reported that there were no signs of foul play involved.

A full investigation is underway to determine the circumstances of her death. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office at 785-251-2200 and to speak with Detective Kasl.