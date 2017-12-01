Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office: Hang up on scammers

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office has received calls from citizens in our area of a reoccurring scam made over the phone.

There are variations of the scam phone calls but the callers are identifying themselves as members of your local law enforcement agencies. At times, these scammers are using the identity of current or former local law enforcement officers. These callers, in some way, attempt to convince citizens they need to make payment on parking tickets, warrants, civil process, or other law enforcement related business. The most recent scam involves advising citizens there is an investigation and then convincing them some sort of payment is needed. It is paramount that everyone knows the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office does not collect money over the phone nor would we contact you over the phone to meet at any location other than the Sheriff’s Office for matters of this nature.

In the event you receive a suspicious phone call from someone requesting any of this information it would be best to hang up. You may call the Sheriff’s Office to verify the validity of that phone call. Communication Specialists have the ability to contact any on duty personnel for this verification.

As a general reminder, it is not good practice to provide anyone your personal information over the phone or provide them any financial information. There are many different tactics these scammers use that sound convincing. Trusting your instinct will prevail and never hesitate to contact your local law enforcement for assistance. The best way to contact the Sheriff’s Office is by calling 785-251-2200.