The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate Kaye Gwenell Smoot, 61 years old, who has dementia.

She was last seen walking away from her residence in the area of 5900 SW Topeka BLVD around 2am on July 17th, 2018. Mrs. Smoot was last seen wearing a blue nightgown and she was carrying a blue denim purse. She has a tattoo of a heart above her right ankle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office at 785-251-2200.