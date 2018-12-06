Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect in Thursday morning hit and run

NEWS RELEASE FROM THE SHAWNEE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance with any information related to a hit and run collision that occurred on December 6th, 2018, around 10:00am, at the intersection of SW 29th and Urish Rd.

A 41 year old female was walking southbound on SW Urish Rd and entered the crosswalk at SW 29th when she was struck by a vehicle that was traveling westbound on SW 29th St. The victim describes the vehicle as a mid 2000’s 4-door passenger car, possibly a Honda. The victim describes the driver as an older white man.

The victim was transported to The University of Kansas St. Francis Campus with minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office at 785-251-2200.