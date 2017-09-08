WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


84°F
Clear
Feels Like 83°
Winds SSW 9 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear87°
59°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy86°
61°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy84°
57°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Clear84°
59°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy86°
59°

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office taking name suggestions for new K9

by on September 8, 2017 at 12:02 PM (1 hour ago)

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a name for a new addition to its roster.

Two K-9 handlers with the sheriff’s office are on their way back from Texas with a 2-year-old male German Shepard that will fill a void left by “Rowdy,” a police dog that recently retired after 9 years of service.

While officers spend the next several weeks training the dog, the Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to help give him a name.  

The person with the winning name will be invited to meet the new dog and learn about the K9 program.

Name suggestions will be taken through next week. The winner will be announced on Friday, September 15.

To submit a name, visit Facebook.com/ShawneeSheriff.

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle