Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office taking name suggestions for new K9

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a name for a new addition to its roster.

Two K-9 handlers with the sheriff’s office are on their way back from Texas with a 2-year-old male German Shepard that will fill a void left by “Rowdy,” a police dog that recently retired after 9 years of service.

While officers spend the next several weeks training the dog, the Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to help give him a name.

The person with the winning name will be invited to meet the new dog and learn about the K9 program.

Name suggestions will be taken through next week. The winner will be announced on Friday, September 15.

To submit a name, visit Facebook.com/ShawneeSheriff.