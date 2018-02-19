Shawnee County spellers compete Saturday

The best spellers in the Shawnee County area competed in the 65th annual Shawnee County Spelling Bee, sponsored by the Kansas Press Association, Saturday, February 17 in the Seaman High School Auditorium.

74 students across Shawnee County were registered to compete in Saturday’s oral spell down. The Shawnee County Champion and the runner-up will represent Shawnee County in the Kansas Press Association Regional Spelling Bee on March 10th.

This year’s Shawnee County Bee was a marathon of spellers – 34 rounds, 375 words! In Round 34 Rishiraj Pandya, Grade 8 at Topeka Collegiate School correctly spelled his winning word – skirling. Clark Baetiong, 6th grader from Wanamaker Elementary School was the runner-up.

Rishiraj Pandya and Clark Baetiong will represent Shawnee County in the Kansas Press Association Regional Bee on March 4.

2017 Topeka Capital-Journal Shawnee County Spelling Bee Results

First Place – Rishiraj Pandya, grade 8 at Topeka Collegiate School

Second Place – Clark Baetiong, grade 6 at Wanamaker Elementary School

Third Place – Ryan Wurtz, grade 8 at Christ the King School

Fourth Place – Donna Jalosjos, grade 8 at Washburn Rural Middle School

Fifth Place – Kavinayashri Chidambaranathan, grade 5 at Wanamaker Elementary

Sixth Place – Joshua Zyzak, grade 6 at Jay Shideler Elementary School

Seventh Place Tie – Jude Borchers, grade 7 at Cair Paravel Latin School

Aashish Anantharaman, grade 5 at Farley Elementary School

Holly Beelman, grade 8 at Washburn Rural Middle School

Eighth Place – Rykan Carver, grade 6 at Tecumseh South Elementary School