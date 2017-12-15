Shawnee County Treasurer: Pay your 2017 taxes online

Your 2017 property taxes may be paid online.

The 2017 first-half property tax payments are due on Wednesday, December 20, 2017. Property tax payments may also be made by mail or in person at the Shawnee County Courthouse, Room 101.

To avoid interest, tax payments by mail must be postmarked on or before December 20, 2017. For taxpayer convenience, the Shawnee County Treasurer’s office at the courthouse location will accept major credit cards for payment of property taxes. There will be a convenience fee for using credit cards.

If the first-half of 2017 personal property taxes is not paid by December 20, 2017, the taxes are due in full.

If you did not receive a tax statement, the 2017 real estate tax information is available on the Shawnee County website at www.snco.us, including prior year delinquent taxes.

Please contact the Shawnee County Treasurer’s office if you have any additional questions.