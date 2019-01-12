Shawnee County under Phase III Accident Reporting due to snowstorm

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s office has implemented phase III accident reporting as of 20:30 January 11th , 2019.

During Phase III reporting, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office will respond and investigate only those accidents listed below:

Injury, possible injury or death to any person

Possible impairment of a driver due to drugs or alcohol

Incidents of hit and run

Incidents where there is a disturbance between the parties involved

Any hazardous material situation.

When the accident results in major traffic congestion.

And when there is damage to a vehicle to the extent that towing is

required.

All other accidents will be referred to the front desk during standard business hours (785-251-2200) or at the earliest convenience of the involved parties.

During inclement weather the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office strongly discourages any non-essential travel. Please do not attempt to drive if you do not absolutely have to. If driving is absolutely necessary, ensure yourself safer travels by following these driving tips:

Slow down! For wet, snowy, icy conditions.

Avoid quick braking or acceleration.

Find out about driving conditions before you go.

Every time – buckle up!

Turn signals, brake lights and windows need to be clear of snow.

You should never use cruise control in winter weather conditions.