Shawnee County Voting Numbers Way Up

Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell has announced that he is expecting a higher turnout for this primary election in Shawnee County.
He is predicting a 38-40% voter turnout in Shawnee County for the Primary Election.
Advance voting activity this year ran well ahead of prior Gubernatorial even year elections from the past with 2018 early and advance mail totals at 5,703, compared to 2022 totals at this time of
14,019 – almost three times recent Primary numbers in Shawnee County.
Election Commissioner Howell is also reminding Shawnee County voters of the following items:
Advance Voting in Person in the Election Office ended at 12:00 Noon Monday, August 1st
Advance Mailed & Voted Ballots are due in the Election Office not later than 7:00 pm Election Day, Tuesday, August 2.
Voters should note their voting places as a few have changed. Voters may verify their voting place by calling the Election Office at (785) 251-5900 or online at: http://www.voteks.org/.
Voters should be aware of road construction to and around their voting place. Alternate routes or access may be necessary in some cases. Please check city and county maps and verify routes.
Anyone with any questions concerning their voter registration status may call the Election Office at (785) 251-5900.
Those voters with special needs who require assistance should call the Election Office at (785) 251-5900.