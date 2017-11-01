Shawnee Heights to Host Hoops Coaching Clinic For A Cause

Shawnee Heights head boys basketball coach Steve Wallace has organized a basketball coaching clinic featuring three coaching with fists full of state championship rings.

Ken Darting, Randy Springs, and Glenn O’Neil will be the speakers at the clinic, which will take place Saturday, November 11th at Shawnee Heights High School. The trio has combined for 12 state titles in basketball, with O’Neil, the current head football coach at Seaman, also winning five football state titles.

The clinic has been organized as a fundraiser for Living The Dream, Inc. – Stop The Violence. Two former Shawnee Heights students have been victims of gun violence over the past six months.

A link to the registration form for the clinic is below.

2017 Charity Basketball Coaching Clinic

WIBW spoke to Steve Wallace about how the camp came to be and what coaches can expect at the event.