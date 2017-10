Officials with the Shawnee Heights USD 450 school district say phone lines for all six of the district’s schools are out of service Monday morning.

Superintendent Dr. Martin Stessman emailed parents shortly after 8 a.m. to report the outage.

Stessman says no calls can come in or go out at this time.

Anyone with an emergency is asked to email their child’s school.

Technicians are working to repair the issue.