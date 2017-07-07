WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


87°F
Clear
Feels Like 95°
Winds NNE 12 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear89°
63°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear91°
68°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy94°
75°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Clear97°
76°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy98°
76°

Shawnee man gets 2 life sentences in child sex abuse case

by on July 7, 2017 at 10:58 AM (1 hour ago)

A Kansas man has been ordered to spend at least 50 years in prison for sexually attacking two 7-year-old children in 2013. 

Forty-five-year-old Eric Landeo was sentenced Wednesday in Johnson County to two life sentences on two convictions of rape of a child and of aggravated indecent liberties of a child.

Landeo must serve at least 25 years on each life sentence, and a judge ordered him to serve each sentence one after the other.

Landeo was convicted in May of the sexual attacks that authorities say happened while he had been living with friends who had children.

He was arrested in July 2013.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.