Shawnee man pleads no contest in killing of 7 month old girl

by on November 22, 2017 at 9:43 AM (48 mins ago)

A 26-year-old man has pleaded no contest in the killing of a 7-month-old girl in 2015 in suburban Kansas City.

The Kansas City Star reports that Aaron Peck entered the plea Tuesday.  Sentencing for the second-degree murder charge is scheduled for Jan. 31.

Peck initially was charged with first-degree murder and child abuse in the death of Analeece McHenry-Widmer. Peck shared an apartment in Shawnee with the girl’s mother.

Prosecutors dismissed the child abuse charge as part of the plea agreement.

