Shawnee Mission post office supervisor sentenced for stealing mail

August 27, 2018

According to a news release from U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister, a woman who worked as a supervisor in the post office in Shawnee Mission was sentenced Monday for stealing mail.

40-year-old Stacey L. Kampfer of Kansas City, Kan., was sentenced to a year on probation and ordered to pay about $785 in restitution.

Kampfer pleaded guilty to one count of mail theft.  In her plea, she admitted that while she was employed as a supervisor of customer services she opened mail and stole gift cards and debit cards.  Investigators identified 214 people whose mail was opened and property stolen.

McAllister commended the U.S. Postal Service-Office of Inspector General and Assistant U.S. Attorney Tris Hunt for their work on the case.

