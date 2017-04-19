WIBW News Now!

Shawnee Mission School District Superintendent Announces Retirement

April 19, 2017

The superintendent of the Shawnee Mission school district is retiring.

After 34 years in public education, with 28 of those serving as an administrator, Dr. Jim Hinson announces his retirement effective June 30, 2017. This decision will allow him to spend more time with his family, and pursue other lifelong goals.

“The board, administrators and employees of this fine district have provided me with terrific support over my tenure,” said Hinson in a release. “I am extremely thankful for the opportunity to have worked with each member of the team. I am proud of the district and what it is today; and feel confident that the dedicated board members and talented leadership team will continue to ensure that Shawnee Mission remains one of the very best school districts.”
 
Sara Goodburn, president of the Board of Education, said, “On behalf of the board, we thank Dr. Hinson for introducing our district to relevant, innovative, state-of-the-art methods to deliver high quality education to all our students. He was instrumental in developing the district’s 10-year strategic plan which enhanced academics, technology, safety and security, and communications.”  Goodburn added, “The district benefitted greatly from his impressive leadership and expertise in developing the 2015 no-mill-increase bond issue, allowing us to build new facilities. We wish him well as he begins this new chapter of his life.” 

The board will officially consider this issue at the board meeting at 7 p.m., Monday, April 24 at the McEachen Center. It will begin to develop a leadership transition plan, which will include appointing an interim superintendent.

This means new leadership for each of the three largest school districts in Kansas will begin with the 2017-2018 school year.