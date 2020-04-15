      Weather Alert

Shawnee Mission teacher charged with child sex crime

Apr 15, 2020 @ 12:58pm

Authorities in northeastern Kansas say a Shawnee Mission elementary teacher has been charged with a child sex crime.

The Kansas City Star reports that 63-year-old Kim Zier, who worked as a fifth-grade teacher at Pawnee Elementary School before being placed on leave, is charged in Johnson County District Court with one count of aggravated indecent liberties involving a child.

Investigators say he is accused of lewdly fondling or touching a child under the age of 14 on Jan. 28.

Zier was arrested Monday and charged the same day. He is scheduled to appear in court again on April 22.

