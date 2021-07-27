Shawnee, Sedgwick County 9-1-1 Systems Weekend Troubles

Maintenance work affected 9-1-1 emergency call service in two Kansas counties over the weekend.
Sedgwick County officials said that callers to 9-1-1 in the Wichita area heard a recording instead of reaching a live dispatcher overnight Saturday, but it wasn’t immediately clear how many calls were affected.
Officials said Shawnee County’s 9-1-1 call center in Topeka was also affected by the outage.
Sedgwick County said the outage was caused by work AT&T was doing on its phone system that wasn’t supposed to cause problems for the emergency call centers, according to The Wichita Eagle.
Sedgwick County officials said they discovered the problem after they received a call about the issue on an administrative phone line, but they didn’t say when they learned about it.
In the future, the county plans to move 9-1-1 calls over to its internal backup system any time there is maintenance work being done on the phone system.