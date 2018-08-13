WIBW News Now!

Shawnee teenage pitcher paralyzed after diving accident

by on August 13, 2018 at 3:30 PM (4 hours ago)

A suburban Kansas City high school baseball star has been paralyzed from the waist down after a diving accident.

The Kansas City Star reports that Nolan Sprague was hurt on Thursday.  Mill Valley High School baseball coach Jeff Strickland says the pitcher for the Shawnee, Kansas, school went through an hours-long surgery on Friday.

Strickland says the teenager was alert and talking when he visited him Sunday, but tired and in a lot of pain.  Strickland says Nolan is a “fun-loving, really good kid” who was headed for college baseball.  A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with medical expenses.

Nolan’s father, Kevin Sprague, operates the Strike Zone Baseball academy in Shawnee.

