Sheriff: 4 from Kansas killed in crash in Nebraska

Four people from Topeka, Kansas, were killed in a traffic crash in Nebraska, authorities said.
The collision occurred Sunday evening just south of Union, Capt. Dave Lamprecht of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.
A northbound pickup driven by Ronald Dubas, 55, of La Vista, Nebraska, crossed the center line and collided with a vehicle registered in Topeka, The Omaha World-Herald reported.
Those who died in the Kansas vehicle were the 21-year-old driver, Ashley Bracken; a 22-year-old passenger, Tatiyana Wade; 4-year-old Malaysia Reece; and Keniah Robinson, 5, all of Topeka, Lamprecht said. Another passenger in the vehicle, Wade’s 20-year-old sister, was hospitalized Monday with serious injuries.
Dubas was taken to an Omaha hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, Lamprecht said.
The Nebraska State Patrol and the Cass County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the cause of the collision.